Kim Kardashian Calling For Ohio Inmate's Release

Kim Kardashian is set to sit on a Columbus panel to call for an Ohio inmate's release.

12 years ago, then Governor Ted Strickland took Kevin Keither off Ohio's death row. Keith continues to contend he was wrongfully convicted of a 1994 triple homicide in Bucyrus. Now, the 59-year-old Crestline man has a new ally: reality television star Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian, an aspiring lawyer, is expected to participate in an Ohio Innocence Project-sponsored panel at Ohio State on Thursday (January 19), in part to talk about Keith’s conviction.The event is sponsored by the Ohio Innocence Project. She previously profiled Keith’s case in an eight-episode podcast called "The System." Kardashian wrote on Twitter in 2019, “I heard about Kevin Keith’s case last year and the more I learn about it, the more I believe the world needs to hear what happened to him!”

Keith was sentenced to death after a jury convicted him of killing three members of the Chatman family in their Bucyrus on February 13, 1994. Keith has always maintained his innocence, and no physical evidence links him to the crime. In addition, his lawyers argue he wasn't even in Bucyrus at the time of the shootings.

“It’s not just Kim,” Kevin’s brother and anti-death penalty activist Charles Keith told NBC4, “but every person that I have presented this story to was flabbergasted.”