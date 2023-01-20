Mom Charged Nearly $1.5 Million For Birth Of Triplets

A mother of triplets said she was charged nearly $1.5 million in hospital bills for the birth of her newborns.

Krysten Brown, who runs the TikTok account @the_brown_triplets, shared a video showing the bills for each child, which included a charge of $447,037.53 for her daughter, Jaymes, who was in the NICU for 31 days.

“She was just there to feed and grow, she was two pounds, 14 ounces when she was born. They charged us $447,037.53," Brown said (h/t DailyDot.com).

Her other two newborns, daughter Polly and son Baskyn, also received similar care during their extended stay at the hospital.