WATCH: Beach Weather Release The Perfect Anthem For Homebodies
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 20, 2023
Beach Weather have released their newest single "Homebody" via Arista Records. In addition, the track is accompanied by a '70s-inspired music video. Check it out below.
Bathed in vintage hughes and donning striped bathrobes, Beach Weather shuffle around a floral and velvet-covered home. They enjoy the simplicity of a homebody lifestyle, including dodging people's calls and vacuuming the same spot in the carpet over and over again. Both the song and its accompanying visual perfectly encapsulate a sentiment that many people can relate to —and even if you can't, the earworm nature of the hook will get stuck in your head anyway.
"Homebody is a song about being a homebody. That’s about it," singer Nick Santo said in a press release. "Who wants to go out and see people you don’t really like when you could just have your own party for one, roll a joint, order some tacos and watch YouTube all night. We think people are really going to relate to this one. It’s one of our new favorites."
Beach Weather recently conquered their homebody dispositions to perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. They took the stage of the KIA Forum in Los Angeles alongside Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Jack White, Muse, Fall Out Boy, CHVRCHES, and Rosa Linn.
"Homebody" arrives ahead of Beach Weather's debut album, Pineapple Sunrise, which is set for release on March 3. The track also follows precious singles "Unlovable" and "Trouble With This Bed."