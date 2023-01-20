WATCH: Beach Weather Release The Perfect Anthem For Homebodies

Beach Weather have released their newest single "Homebody" via Arista Records. In addition, the track is accompanied by a '70s-inspired music video. Check it out below.

Bathed in vintage hughes and donning striped bathrobes, Beach Weather shuffle around a floral and velvet-covered home. They enjoy the simplicity of a homebody lifestyle, including dodging people's calls and vacuuming the same spot in the carpet over and over again. Both the song and its accompanying visual perfectly encapsulate a sentiment that many people can relate to —and even if you can't, the earworm nature of the hook will get stuck in your head anyway.