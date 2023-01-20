WATCH: Huge Python 'Loaded With Eggs' Slithers Across Florida Road

According to Lu Behrens, one of Clark's friends who were there, the python was actually lounging on the road as they drove towards it.

"We weren't sure what it was at first, then we realized it was a Python because it was moving ever so slightly," Behrens told Newsweek. "Once we drove up and pulled over, the Python turned around and headed back to the side of the road, away from us."

The group speculates the snake to be at least 18 feet in length and a female since male Burmese pythons only grow to 14 feet long. Prescott said a snake expert told him this particular snake must be "loaded with eggs" based on her how big her body is compared to her head and the lumpy shape.

These invasive snakes usually mate between December and April. Females gestate around 60 to 90 days before laying them in late spring. Experts say females can carry 12 to 36 eggs in a single clutch.