Hilaria Baldwin is making a fashion statement.

The yoga instructor and podcaster was spotted wearing a green sweatshirt with the word "EMPATHY" written across (photos here!) just one day after her husband Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Page Six reports she paired the telling top with faux leather leggings, slides and oversized sunglasses.

On Thursday (January 19), Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement that "there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew" after the October 21, 2021 shooting on set. Baldwin's prop gun discharged a live round which struck Hutchins, 42, in the chest.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin and Reed could face up to 18 months in jail. Assistant director David Halls, who told the actor the gun wasn't loaded, plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Following the charges, Baldwin's attorney said it was a "terrible miscarriage of justice." Luke Nikas of the Quinn Emanuel law firm issued the following statement to Page Six:

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."