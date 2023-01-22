Noel Gallagher is a pretty high profile artist, especially in the UK, but there's always a person who won't recognize even the biggest name. The former Oasis singer-songwriter recently recalled being "genuinely gobsmacked" when a girl asked what he did for a living — a question he's never been asked before.

“Every Thursday you can catch me in the West End – not on stage – usually in the Firehouse, talking nonsense to somebody," Gallagher said about his social endeavors. “Somebody asked me in the Firehouse the other night, ‘What do you do?’ And I was like… I didn’t know what to say because I’d never been asked before."

“[The girl said], ‘So what is it you do?’ and I was like, ‘I change people’s lives for the better,’" he continued. "She was like, ‘Oh, what – you’re in the medical profession?’ I was like, ‘Of sorts.’”

The musician then told her to "Google it, love…" telling her to type in "Noel Gallagher," High Flying Birds," "Oasis," or even "Liam Gallagher," and his picture would pop up.

Speaking of Oasis, Gallagher recently flipped his stance on a potential reunion. “You should never say never,” he said, before adding that “it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances.” These comments came just months after Gallagher said there was "no point" for Oasis to reform.