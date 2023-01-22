Taylor Swift Calls Touring With Paramore A 'Dream Come True'

Paramore and Taylor Swift's music couldn't be more different when their careers started, but as the years progressed both leaned into their love for pop music, and now nearly 20 years after they both came up in the Nashville scene they're finally touring together on Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour.

“Having Paramore join me on tour is such an honor,” Swift told Billboard. “We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later. I just remember being constantly floored and inspired by their writing, originality, and artistic integrity.”

“Hayley is such a riveting performer because she’s so multifaceted — bold and playful and ferocious and completely in command," she added. "It’s a dream come true to join forces like this.”

“When we were 19, [Swift] told me — she was a country singer at that point — that she wanted to be like Carole King,” Williams recalled. “And I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s a crazy thing to say,’ you know? Because we were kids. And I’ll be damned, this woman, she’s crossing genres and bleeding over into other aspects of pop culture, and she’s helping to shape it at the very least.” Opening for Swift “is really huge. It’s a big deal that we even got thought of, you know? So I’m stoked. We can’t wait.”

Paramore will be playing support on the tour's opening date, March 18, in Glendale, Arizona.