Taylor Swift Announces 2023 'Eras Tour': See The Dates

Days after teasing a potential tour for her latest album Midnights, Taylor Swift has taken her plans to the next level by announcing a tour that takes fans on a "journey" through some of her biggest musical eras.

On Tuesday (November 1), Swift took to social media to announce she was hitting the road in 2023 for The Eras Tour, revealing the dates for the U.S. leg of the tour and teasing that international dates will be added later. Rather than focus on any specific album, the "Anti-Hero" singer is taking fans on a journey throughout her entire career.

"I'm enchanted to announced my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)" she said, adding, "I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming 🥰"