Taylor Swift Announces 2023 'Eras Tour': See The Dates
By Sarah Tate
November 1, 2022
Days after teasing a potential tour for her latest album Midnights, Taylor Swift has taken her plans to the next level by announcing a tour that takes fans on a "journey" through some of her biggest musical eras.
On Tuesday (November 1), Swift took to social media to announce she was hitting the road in 2023 for The Eras Tour, revealing the dates for the U.S. leg of the tour and teasing that international dates will be added later. Rather than focus on any specific album, the "Anti-Hero" singer is taking fans on a journey throughout her entire career.
"I'm enchanted to announced my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)" she said, adding, "I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming 🥰"
The Eras Tour will also feature special guests Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN at select dates.
"Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me," she said.
Here are all the U.S. tour dates currently announced:
- March 18: Glendale, Arizona
- March 25: Las Vegas, Nevada
- April 1: Arlington, Texas
- April 2: Arlington, Texas
- April 15: Tampa, Florida
- April 22: Houston, Texas
- April 28: Atlanta, Georgia
- April 29: Atlanta, Georgia
- May 6: Nashville, Tennessee
- May 12: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- May 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- May 19: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- May 20: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- May 26: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- May 27: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- June 2: Chicago, Illinois
- June 3: Chicago, Illinois
- June 10: Detroit, Michigan
- June 17: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- June 24: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- July 1: Cincinnati, Ohio
- July 8: Kansas City, Missouri
- July 15: Denver, Colorado
- July 22: Seattle, Washington
- July 29: Santa Clara, California
- August 4: Los Angeles, California
- August 5: Los Angeles, California