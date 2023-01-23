Death Toll Rises In Northern California Shootings; Suspect In Custody

A suspect has been taken into custody in relation to two separate shootings in Northern California.

Zhao Chunli, 67, was detained at around 4:40 p.m. local time after he was found in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Half Moon Bay substation, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC Bay Area.

The department also confirmed that the death toll has risen to seven. The victims are reported to be Chinese farmworkers, according to Half Moon Bay Councilmember Debbie Ruddock via NBC Bay Area.

At least four people have died in relation to separate shootings in Northern California on Monday (January 23), California state Senator Josh Becker announced citing the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

"According to the @SMCSheriff, at least 4 people are dead following separate shootings in @CityofHMB, "Becker tweeted. "Deputies are responding to this active situation in the area of HWY 92 and HMB city limits."

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said it was responding to a reported shooting incident involving multiple victims in the area of Highway 92 and Half Moon Bay city limits, where three victims were initially found, according to NBC Bay Area.

A fourth victim was reportedly located at a nearby location, a source with knowledge of the situation told the news station.