6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes California
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2022
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was reported in parts of Northern California early Tuesday (December 20) morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was reported to have a depth of 10 miles just after 5:30 a.m. near Eureka in Humboldt County and struck around 7.4 miles west-southwest of Ferndale.
The region was reported to be hit by more than a dozen smaller earthquakes following the initial 6.4-magnitude quake.
It wasn't immediately clear whether any injuries occurred in relation to the earthquake at the time of publication Tuesday morning.
More than 70,000 residents of Humboldt County were reported to be without power as of 6:40 a.m. local time, according to PowerOutage.us.
Local officials have reported widespread damages to roads and homes throughout the county.
"This is a Humboldt Alert. Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County. Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks. Exercise caution if traveling," the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted.
Road Closure: State Route 211 at Fernbridge, Humboldt County is CLOSED. The bridge is closed while we conduct safety inspections due to possible seismic damage. pic.twitter.com/601oOQRz2o— Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) December 20, 2022
There was no threat of a tsunami for the area in relation to earthquake, the National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning Center confirmed.
Tsunami Info Stmt: M6.1 025mi SW Eureka, California 0234PST Dec 20: Tsunami NOT expected— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 20, 2022
Residents living near the coast reported feeling "significant shaking" early Tuesday morning, according to a seismologist with the U.S. Geological Survey via NBC News.
The earthquake comes nearly a full year after a 6.2-magnitude quake struck offshore in the Cape Mendocino area of Northern California on December 21, 2021, which resulted in zero major damage or injuries reported.