6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes California

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was reported in parts of Northern California early Tuesday (December 20) morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported to have a depth of 10 miles just after 5:30 a.m. near Eureka in Humboldt County and struck around 7.4 miles west-southwest of Ferndale.

The region was reported to be hit by more than a dozen smaller earthquakes following the initial 6.4-magnitude quake.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any injuries occurred in relation to the earthquake at the time of publication Tuesday morning.

More than 70,000 residents of Humboldt County were reported to be without power as of 6:40 a.m. local time, according to PowerOutage.us.

Local officials have reported widespread damages to roads and homes throughout the county.

"This is a Humboldt Alert. Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County. Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks. Exercise caution if traveling," the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted.