Billy Idol Announces Spring Tour of North America

By Lavender Alexandria

January 23, 2023

Punk rock icon Billy Idol is headed back on tour this spring, confirming 16 dates he'll be playing starting in late March and running until he headlines Cruel World Festival in May. Tickets for the shows will go on sale starting this Friday the 27th, with presale tickets for fans dropping early at 10am ET on Thursday.

Idol will be joined on the tour by one of his longtime collaborators, guitarist Steve Stevens. The tour announcement follows a new EP called The Cage that he released in September of last year. It also follows his cancellation of a number of opening tour spots for Journey and a pair of Festival appearances early last year following a chronic sinus infection.

Earlier this month Billy Idol received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame which was accompanied by a ceremony that included speeches from former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins and OBEY clothing founded Shephard Fairley. His tour will end with a major role in the Cruel World Festival which hits Pasadena on May 20th. Idol is headlining the festival alongside fellow punk legends like Siouxsie Sioux and Iggy Pop, as well as synth-pop pioneers The Human League and Echo & The Bunnymen.

