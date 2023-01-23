California Mass Shooter Was Armed With A 'Mac-10 Assault Weapon'

Authorities have revealed new details about the mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, that left 11 people dead and nine others injured.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified three of the victims as Alvero Valentino, a 68-year-old man, Mymy Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63.

After pausing for a moment to reflect on the victims, Luna said that investigators executed a search warrant at the mobile home of Huu Can Tran and found "few items of interest." He said Tran had a .308-caliber rifle and several containers filled with .308 and 9mm caliber bullets. In addition, Luna said that Tran had the tools and equipment to manufacture homemade "firearm suppressors."

Luna said that investigators recovered 42 shell casings at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio along with a large-capacity magazine.

When officers searched Tran's white cargo van, they found a Norinco 7.62x25 handgun and the clothes he wore during the massacre.

Luna said that the gun recovered at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra was a 9mm semiautomatic "Mac-10 assault weapon." One of the workers at the dance studio, Brandon Tsay, managed to wrestle the gun away from Tran, saving countless lives.

Luna said that investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. When asked about reports that the shooting could have been personal or the result of jealousy, Luna said they have not confirmed those details but did not rule out the possibility.