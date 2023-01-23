Here's The Oldest Bar In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

January 23, 2023

Cheerful female friends enjoying drinks in bar
Photo: Getty Images

There's something exhilarating about visiting historic businesses that still serve customers, especially when it comes to bars. A lot of these places wear their history on their sleeve with black-and-white photographs, mementos, and of course, the drinks that keep people coming back. But it's not just the booze and the scenery -- it's also the vibes, activities, and memories that both locals and tourists make there.

For those curious about the most historic bar in America, Cheapism pinpointed every state's oldest bar. The website states, "With a mixed bag of histories from raucous, Prohibition-era speakeasies to exclusive establishments that brag of hosting presidents and celebrities, the oldest bars in the United States are as diverse as the country itself."

Colorado's oldest bar is the Buffalo Rose Tavern! Writers explain, "The original tavern opened in 1859, though the brand-new renovation of The Buffalo Rose Tavern in Golden includes five historical buildings and venues, retaining historical touches but adding a retractable glass roof."

The menu is actually formatted like an old-school newspaper, headlining Buffalo Bill's burial happening in Golden, where the bar is located. You can look forward to delicious appetizers and entrees alongside a huge selection of wines, beers, and mixed drinks. If you want to catch a live event at Buffalo Rose Tavern, there's a calendar of upcoming events on their website.

Check out the full list of every state's oldest bars on Cheapism's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.