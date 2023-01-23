Here's The Oldest Bar In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

January 23, 2023

There's something exhilarating about visiting historic businesses that still serve customers, especially when it comes to bars. A lot of these places wear their history on their sleeve with black-and-white photographs, mementos, and of course, the drinks that keep people coming back. But it's not just the booze and the scenery -- it's also the vibes, activities, and memories that both locals and tourists make there.

For those curious about the most historic bar in America, Cheapism pinpointed every state's oldest bar. The website states, "With a mixed bag of histories from raucous, Prohibition-era speakeasies to exclusive establishments that brag of hosting presidents and celebrities, the oldest bars in the United States are as diverse as the country itself."

Washington's oldest bar is The Brick Saloon! Writers explain, "There is some controversy about who can claim the title of oldest bar in the state, but The Brick Saloon in Roslyn dates back to 1889 and features a 100-year-old bar, its own basement jail cell, and a 23-foot running water spittoon still operating from the Brick's first days in operation."

This bar offers a wide array of delicious eats to go along with your drinks, such as beer-battered cod, sandwiches, burgers, nachos, and more. Boozy beverages include cocktails, draft beers, and popular brand-name beverages.

You can find the Brick Saloon at 100 W Pennsylvania Ave. in Roslyn.

Check out the full list of every state's oldest bars on Cheapism's website.

