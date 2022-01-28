Washington State's Oldest Building Is In The Seattle Area
By Zuri Anderson
January 28, 2022
The United States has plenty of buildings that have stood the test of time. From log cabins and churches to military forts and bars, there's a wide range of historical locations in the country.
Insider found the oldest standing buildings and architecture in every state, including Washington state. According to writers, that structure is...
Fort Nisqually in Tacoma! https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/place/fort-nisqually-living-history-museum/
Here's what writers said about the location:
"Fort Nisqually, the oldest European settlement on the Puget Sound, was established in 1833 by the British Hudson's Bay Company. The Fort was operated by a diverse group of settlers including French-Canadians, Native Americans, and Kanakas (Hawaiians). Two of Fort Nisqually's original buildings remain, and you can find them in Tacoma inside Point Defiance Park."
The area has since been converted into a museum park, offering multiple programs that give a glimpse into the lives of the first settlers in the area. You can do leatherwork, smithing, cooking and all kinds of activities. There are also exhibits, Heritage Gardens, workshops, tours, and other opportunities to engage with history.
Admission for adults is just under $12. Kids 3 years old and younger can get in free.
