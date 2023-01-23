Josh Allen's Girlfriend Shares Post After Playoff Loss

The Bills were eliminated in the AFC Divisional Round for the second consecutive year, falling short of preseason expectations as the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LVII.

Allen finished Sunday's game with 265 yards and an interception on 25 of 42 passing, failing to throw a touchdown pass for the first time since Buffalo's November 6 loss to the New York Jets, the only other game in which he didn't record a touchdown pass in 2022.

Buffalo finished the regular season with the second best record in the AFC during a year that coincided with the team rallying the local community after a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store in May, as well as second-year safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest during a since-cancelled Monday Night Football game against the Bengals earlier this month. Allen also dealt with an elbow injury for the second half of the season, though he said he doesn't expect to undergo surgery this offseason while addressing reports on Monday.

"I mean, there was a period, obviously, right after for a few weeks where it was pretty bothersome, but again, it didn't affect me all that much," Allen said via ESPN. "Just kind of felt like maybe I was trying to throw it a little differently mechanically, had to change a few things and got away a little bit from how I'm used to throwing the ball. That's just kind of a byproduct of that. But again, it didn't affect me too much.