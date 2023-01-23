Stevie Nicks Announces Tour Dates For 2023

Stevie Nicks has officially announced her upcoming tour dates for 2023. The iconic songstress took to Instagram to share the dates and cities across the country where she will be taking the stage this year.

"Surprise! Tickets for my 2023 tour go on sale Friday at 10am local time. Which show will we see you at?" the post read. She will be joined by Billy Joel on the first show of her tour on March 10th in Los Angeles. Nicks and Joel will also share the stage on April 8th in Arlington, Texas, May 19th in Nashville, Tennessee, June 16th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, August 5th in Columbus, Ohio, August 19th in Kansas City, Missouri, September 23rd in Foxborough, Massachusetts, October 7th in Baltimore, Maryland, and November 10th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.