These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In California For 2023

There are many companies across the country that offer their employees the opportunity to earn a substantial living. According to KTLA, Californians are offered some of the highest paying positions in the entire country. While the cost of living is typically higher in the Golden State, so are the salaries. Using data from the U.S News & World Report, KTLA discovered that of all the cities scattered across California, San Jose had the top earners.

Among the top paying jobs in the city were lawyers, web developers, and teachers. Second to San Jose was San Francisco with their top earners working as art directors, firefighters, counselors, and choreographers. Demand, in addition to the cost of living in each city, causes pay to fluctuate within the same job titles across the state. For example, a counselor in San Francisco might make more money each year than a counselor living in another California city.

KTLA mentioned that individuals making the most money in Santa Rosa likely work in healthcare. Many positions within the medical field can earn employees six figure salaries. Other top jobs across the state include being a pilot in Los Angeles, a podiatrist in San Diego, and a school psychiatrist in Fresno.