This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In California

Does the dreary January weather have you dreaming about Spring and Summer adventures? There are few things more breathtaking than a waterfall. Regardless of where you live across the country, there is one waterfall in each state that is sure to impress, and the surrounding trails are not too shabby either. This particular waterfall is the definition of California dreaming.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the most beautiful waterfall in all of California is Yosemite Falls.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the most beautiful waterfall in the entire state:

"Located in the spectacular Yosemite National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Yosemite Falls is the highlight of all the waterfalls in the stunning Sierra Nevada Mountains. This three-tiered, 2,425-foot national treasure is the park’s tallest waterfall, and one of the tallest in the world. If you want to see the water at peak flow, visit in the spring when winter snows are melting; if you wait until August you might only see a trickle. The falls are visible from different vantage points around the park. There are all-day hikes, including a path that’s wheelchair accessible."

