This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta

Fettuccini, linguini, penne, lasagna — pasta comes in all shapes and sizes, and plenty of restaurants around Tennessee specialize in serving up the delicious, comforting dishes. But where can you find the best?

24/7 Wall St. looked at reviews and information from local, regional and national sources to determine which restaurant in each state is the best to find delectable pasta dishes. According to the site:

"While many of these restaurants are Italian-American, others offer more traditional Italian fare and a few highlight the cuisine of particular cities or regions of Italy. Some of these restaurants offer modern twists on classic pasta dishes, and many make at least some of their own pasta in-house."

So which restaurant in Tennessee is the best for pasta?

Yolan

Located in Nashville, Yolan aims to "bring authentic, fine Italian dining" to Music City with the help of Michelin-star chef Tony Mantuano and hospitality expert Cathy Mantuano, according to its website. 24/7 Wall St. recommends sampling the Agnolotti di coniglio pasta while there.

Yolan is located at 403 4th Avenue South in Nashville.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"A stylish upscale restaurant under the aegis of chef Tony Mantuano — who won a Michelin star and a James Beard Best Chef Award while at Spiaggia in Chicago — Yolan features colorful and impeccably presented fare with both à la carte choices and multiple exquisite tasting menus. You can't go wrong with the black truffle gnocchi, the creamy lobster risotto, or the agnolotti with rabbit and goat cheese."

