This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Minnesota

Does the dreary January weather have you dreaming about Spring and Summer adventures? There are few things more breathtaking than a waterfall. Regardless of where you live across the country, there is one waterfall in each state that is sure to impress, and the surrounding trails are not too shabby either.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the most beautiful waterfall in all of Minnesota is High Falls. This waterfall is known for being a whopping 120-foot tall. You can find it in Grand Portage State Park.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the most beautiful waterfall in the entire state:

"Minnesota tops the list of the happiest states in America. Could it be in part due to the state’s sensational scenery? At the northeastern-most tip, almost at the Canadian border, lies its tallest waterfall, the 120-foot High Falls in Grand Portage State Park. Easily accessible (even for wheelchairs) along a 1/2-mile paved trail, the falls paint a dramatic picture of unspoiled wilderness. More difficult trails explore the rest of the park around the Pigeon River, which was an important area in the early American fur trade.

For more of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state visit rd.com.