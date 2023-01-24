49ers Defensive Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested in relation to accusations of suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence on Monday (January 23) afternoon, hours after the team clinched an NFC Championship Game berth on Sunday (January 22), the Mercury News reports.

Omenihu, 25, was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail and has since been released after posting bail, the San Jose Police Department confirmed. The department said it received a call regarding a reported domestic violence incident at Omenihu's home at 4:39 p.m. on Monday.

A woman told police officers that her boyfriend, identified as Omenihu, had "pushed her to the ground during an argument," according to a San Jose Police news release obtained by the Mercury News. The woman reportedly complained of arm pain, but responding officers said they "did not observe any visible physical injuries" before the woman declined medical attention, according to the news release.

Omenihu was present when officers arrived at his home and provided a statement to police before being arrested. Officers also obtained an emergency protective order and served it to Omenihu, which required him to stay away from the woman while the order remained in effect.