Dak Prescott Addresses 'Unacceptable' Playoff Performance

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott accepted blame for his team's NFC Divisional Round elimination loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (January 22) night.

Prescott, who threw for a career worst 15 interceptions during the regular-season, finished Sunday's game with 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, the latter of which occurred in the red zone with the game tied 6-6 in the first quarter.

"Very frustrating," Prescott said during his postgame press conference via ESPN. "Something I've got to get an offseason, take a look at all of them. As I said before, they all have their own story. The two tonight? Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that. Whether they're tipped up in tight throws or whether I'm late on a stop route, just can't happen. The number that added to is ridiculous. I can promise that the number will never be this again.

"I promise that."

The Cowboys have now been eliminated three times in the NFC Divisional Round in their four playoff appearances since Prescott took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2016. Dallas was also eliminated by San Francisco in the Wild Card Round last postseason.

"I thought we would win it because I've got such confidence in Dak," team owner Jerry Jones said via ESPN. "I'll line up out there five times with that [similar] situation, and if we've got him at quarterback, I'll take my chances. So I'm just saying give me that setup a year in advance, a month in advance, and give me him as the quarterback and I feel very strongly that we'll win."

The Cowboys are now 27 years removed from their last Super Bowl victory, having won three times in the 1990s.