Classified Documents Discovered At Mike Pence's Home In Indiana

By Bill Galluccio

January 24, 2023

2022 New York Times DealBook
Photo: Getty Images

Classified documents were discovered in the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence. According to CNN, Pence asked lawyers to search for any classified documents after multiple caches of classified materials were uncovered in the home and private office of President Joe Biden and at the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump.

Biden and Trump are under investigation by separate special counsels over the unsecured documents.

Pence's lawyers immediately notified the National Archives, which alerted the Department of Justice. The documents were then put in a safe and have since been turned over to the FBI.

In a letter to the National Archives, Pence's lawyers said the documents were "inadvertently boxed and transported" to his home after he left his office.

"Vice President Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence," Pence's lawyer Greg Jacob wrote. "Vice President Pence understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry."

It is unknown what the documents were related to or their level of classification.

