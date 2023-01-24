Eli Apple Addresses Bills Troll Tweet Seemingly Mocking Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple addressed a tweet many perceived to mock Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin while trolling the team and wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Twitter following Sunday's (January 21) AFC Divisional Round win.

Apple initially quote-tweeted Diggs' post addressing his own hostile reaction to the loss with "Cancun on 3," along with a heart shape hands emoji -- similar to the gesture used in support of Hamlin's recovery from suffering cardiac arrest -- on Monday (January 23).

Apple later addressed the situation in a separate tweet shared on Tuesday (January 24), claiming the post wasn't intended to be a shot at Hamlin.

"All love thoughts prayers and concerns to @HamlinIsland as he continues to recover from that tragic incident. Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene," Apple tweeted on Tuesday. "This game is truly a dangerous risk to our bodies mind and spirit. Nothing but love to all my football brothers."