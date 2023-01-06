NFL Approves AFC Playoffs Resolution Amid Bills-Bengals Cancellation

NFL owners approved a resolution to adjust the AFC playoff schedule if necessary following the cancellation of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Friday (January 6).

The league is heading into its final weekend of the 2022 regular-season and the Bills and Bengals -- both of whom have clinched playoff berth and division titles -- currently rank second and third in the AFC standings respectively.

With the cancellation of last Monday's (January 2) game, potential home field advantage in the AFC Championship Game and possibly the Wild Card could be affected depending on the outcome of the Week 18 schedule.

NFL owners have agreed that the AFC Championship Game will be played at a neutral site if the following factors take place in Week 18, per NFL.com:

Buffalo (12-3) and Kansas City (13-3) both win or tie in Week 18 + both teams advance to the AFC title game.

Buffalo (12-3) and Kansas City (13-3) both lose + Cincinnati (11-4) also loses or ties in Week 18 + Buffalo and Kansas City advance to the AFC title game.

Buffalo (12-3) and Kansas City (13-3) both lose + Cincinnati (11-4) wins + the AFC title game is either Bills-Chiefs or Bengals-Chiefs.

The neutral site of the AFC would be determined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell if necessary.

Additionally, if the Ravens beat the Bengals and the Chargers beat the Broncos, setting up a rematch between Baltimore and Cincinnati in the Wild Card Game, the site of the game will be determined by a coin toss.

Monday's game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly on the field and was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest.

On Thursday (January 5), the NFL announced that it would not resume the postponed Bills-Bengals matchup.