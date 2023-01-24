Inside Beyoncé's Dubai Concert: Everything You Need To Know

By now, you've seen the pictures, read the tweets, and definitely watched the unauthorized phone recordings of Beyoncé's once-in-a-lifetime performance in Dubai over the weekend. However, what many don't know is that Queen Bey's 60-minute set, which marked her first concert after an almost 5-year hiatus, was part of a massive three-day launch event for Dubai's most anticipated hotel in decades: Atlantis The Royal.

Proclaimed as the "most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world," Atlantis The Royal kicked off its invite-only Grand Reveal Weekend on Friday (January 20) with its Feast of Dreams, a gastronomic experience featuring food from around the world by six celebrity chefs who are all opening restaurants located in the resort: Nobu Matsuhisa, José Andrés, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Mich Turner, and Gastón Acurio. VIPs from around the world gathered in the resort’s Gastronomy, which features a host of live cooking stations that serve a treasure trove of culinary masterpieces from around the world. Guests at the Grand Reveal Weekend were the first to experience the eclectic dining experience before Atlantis The Royal officially opens its doors to guests in February this year.