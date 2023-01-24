Lil Uzi Vert Becomes A Hilarious Meme After Debuting New Emo Hairstyle

By Tony M. Centeno

January 24, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert is always switching up their hairstyle whenever they can. Now their latest 'do is sparking an onslaught of jokes online.

On Monday, January 23, a photo of Uzi surfaced on social media that shows them wearing a KISS beanie over their new straightened black hair. In the photo, they look away from the camera to show off their rare hair and fresh facial piercings that they got last week. Fans instantly went wild over the switch-up. Some fans appeared to love the straight hair while others took the opportunity to crack jokes.

"Bro tryna look like American Idol Adam Lambert," a social media user commented. "Emo Lil Uzi Vert," said another person.

Uzi has a history rocking the most outrageous hairdos. Last year they debuted a massive mohawk during their set at Made in America in Philadelphia. Prior to that, they debuted large black and red spikes on their head during their performance at Rolling Loud in Miami. They also wore two ominous spikes on their head during their performance at Rolling Loud Portugal.

Before morphing their hair, Uzi had everyone talking about their face when they had a pink diamond implanted in the middle of their forehead. They ended up removing the expensive jewel, but they eventually added more diamonds to their face. In 2021, they got seven face piercings installed on their cheeks, lips, bridge and tragus. Just last week, they got six more placed just below their eyes.

See the responses to Lil Uzi Vert's new hairdo below.

