Rolling Loud Miami Day 2: Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Shocking New Hairdo & More

Before City Girls hit the stage, Gucci Mane set the tone for the night by performing a handful of his classics. Guwop also brought out Quavo and Takeoff to perform "I Get The Bag." Afterwards, Saucy Santana came through rocking an all-yellow ensemble as he delivered a fiery performance of songs like his latest single "Booty."



Later on, Ski Mask The Slump God took over the Ciroc Stage. The Broward County, Fla. native made sure to check on his fans and instructed his team to throw out water bottles to them in-between songs as they raged in multiple mosh pits within the crowd. Midway through his set, Ski Mask paid homage to the late XXXTentacion by bringing out X's son Gekyume on stage. His set became even more heartwarming after Ski brought out two kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation on stage with him. Makell "Salem" Taylor and Clayton Creed were gifted with shiny, custom-made Rolling Loud chains before they raged with Ski Mask on stage.



"It felt amazing!" Taylor told iHeartRadio after she got off stage. "It was a dream come true."



"It was definitely one of the craziest experiences in my life," Creed added.