Nashville Contestant Rolls Up To 'Bachelor' Premiere In A Party Bus
By Sarah Tate
January 24, 2023
**SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for the season premiere of The Bachelor.
The season premiere of The Bachelor kicked off Monday (January 23) night, with 30 women all vying for the heart of Zach Shallcross. Two of the contestants are from Nashville, Christina Mandrell and Bailey, both ready to represent Music City and capture Zach's attention.
While each contestant aimed at making a lasting impact when first meeting (like one woman rapping her introduction), Mandrell, niece of country music singer Barbara Mandrell, per US Weekly, really stood out — rolling up in a party bus to meet Zach in a move you could imagine seeing happen on Lower Broadway. The over-the-top intro has even produced some hilarious memes, especially aimed at the contestants who had to wait outside the bus once a party got started because there wasn't enough space. Others joked that the 11 women who were sent home should have taken the party bus instead of the normal van sendoff.
Though the season just started, it's already breaking records. According to Instagram account bachelordata, Zach kissed seven women throughout the episode, the most on-screen smooches for any Bachelor. Another contestant, Peter Weber, holds the actual title of most kisses during the first night, kissing 12 contestants but not all on-screen.
Check out some of the best tweets about the party bus.
Christina’s party bus play might be the best and most skillful opening night move I’ve ever seen on this show #thebachelor #BachelorNation— The Bachelor Zone (@bachelorzonepod) January 24, 2023
Imagine having your first kiss in a party bus #thebachelor— 𝐤𝐚𝐲𝐲𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 (@kayyorkcity) January 24, 2023
The party bus looks like fun, ngl #TheBachelor— new disaster ✨ (@MoparJade) January 24, 2023
POV you’re the cameraman filming inside the party bus #thebachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/R1i5JEeCmA— Taylor Baker (@taylorpbaker) January 24, 2023
Well, Christina Mandrell is going to make the episodes she's in interesting. Good call on the ladies jumping on the party bus to get time as well #thebachelor— Kimmie (@ShesKimmie) January 24, 2023
This season should just entirely take place in the party bus #TheBachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/4xr0acPH2Q— Jim Alexander (@TheJimAlexander) January 24, 2023
I did not have “raving in a party bus” on my Bachelor bingo card #TheBachelor— Lauren (@ljdilullo2) January 24, 2023
the other girls waiting outside the party bus because there wasn’t enough room #TheBachelor #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/OGpp8w1xkW— colby xx (@colbynxel) January 24, 2023
Imagine being one of the girls outside the party bus & walking up & the sign says it's at capacity#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/0e3vyjZXwa— Melissa (@Melissa_Raven85) January 24, 2023
Anyone who has been to #Nashville knows that this is a real Nash Vegas party bus. #TheBachelor #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/ri4qHnDdGr— Basic Bachelor Dad (@BasicBachDad) January 24, 2023
Limo to arrive, van to go home… could have at least given her the party bus… #TheBachelor— Matti Rae Seymour (@mraeeee) January 24, 2023
I don’t know but if I were Madison I would have just taken the party bus home instead of the mini van#theBachelor— Terrence Li (@7errenceli) January 24, 2023