North Carolina Police Warn Drivers Of Razor Blades At Gas Stations

Normally, the worst thing you can expect during a trip to the gas station is a hefty price leading to a light wallet. However, police in one North Carolina town are warning drivers of the possibility of injury after razor blades were discovered hidden in the handles at gas pumps.

The Forest City Police Department sent out an alert to residents warning of the potential for injury, citing "multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas." The small town about halfway between Charlotte and Asheville.

The warning, which was also shared to the department's Facebook page, included two images, one of the razor hidden in the gas pump handle and one of the rusty blade itself.

"We are actively investigating these instances now in cooperation with the state Department of Agriculture and will follow up with more information when available," the post continued. "In the meantime, please be aware of your surroundings while pumping gas and always check before grabbing the gas pump handle. Thank you and stay safe."

According to FOX 17, the first instances of razor blades hidden in gas pump handles were found by the state Ag Department, which prompted a search of other stations and the discovery of more blades.