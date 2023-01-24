Packers' Asking Price For Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade Revealed

The Green Bay Packers will reportedly seek "at least two first-round picks" as compensation for a potential blockbuster trade involving quarterback Aaron Rodgers, NBC Sports' Peter King wrote in the latest edition of his Football Morning in America column published on Monday (January 23).

King's report comes days after ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that a trade involving Rodgers was "a very real scenario" during the offseason and that the New York Jets would be among teams capable of fulfilling the request.

"As for the compensation due [to] Green Bay, my guess is the Pack would want at least two first-round picks," King wrote. "The Woody Johnson Jets, desperate for a star QB almost since the Broadway Joe [Namath] days, would happily pay that freight, I’d guess. But would Rodgers accept a deal to the Jets? We shall see."