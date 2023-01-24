Packers' Asking Price For Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade Revealed
By Jason Hall
January 24, 2023
The Green Bay Packers will reportedly seek "at least two first-round picks" as compensation for a potential blockbuster trade involving quarterback Aaron Rodgers, NBC Sports' Peter King wrote in the latest edition of his Football Morning in America column published on Monday (January 23).
King's report comes days after ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that a trade involving Rodgers was "a very real scenario" during the offseason and that the New York Jets would be among teams capable of fulfilling the request.
"As for the compensation due [to] Green Bay, my guess is the Pack would want at least two first-round picks," King wrote. "The Woody Johnson Jets, desperate for a star QB almost since the Broadway Joe [Namath] days, would happily pay that freight, I’d guess. But would Rodgers accept a deal to the Jets? We shall see."
Some QB updates from ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown on Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/nvtC06bw0p— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2023
Rodgers' current contract would include a combined $48.3 million cap hit during the next two seasons. The Jets "could satisfy Green Bay's trade request" with "cap numbers of $15.79 million in 2023 and $32.54 million in 2024," according to King, who cited Overthecap.com.
Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.