Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in Tennessee snagged a spot on the list.

According to the site, Nashville is among the most beautiful cities in America. Full of charm, music and southern hospitality, Tennessee's capital city is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country and is even a great place to explore for those who have called Music City home for years. If you're not sure where to start when visiting Music City, the site suggests the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Downtown Nashville, and Historic RCA Studio B.

Here's what Forbes had to say:

"The Music City has a big city feel but a warm small town culture. However, Nashville is home to its music and seeing great artists alike like Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow and Jack White. There are so many other reasons to visit this charming city. Whether exploring a museum or listening to classic country songs at a local honky-tonk, Nashville has something for everyone."

Check out Forbes to see its list of the most beautiful cities in America.