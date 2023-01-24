This Is Florida's Most Expensive College

Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.

To help guide your decision, 24/7 Wall St. found the most expensive college in every state. Some of these entries consistently rank among the best in the country, but quality can cost quite a penny.

According to the website, Florida's most expensive college is the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota. Here's the data to back up its place on the list:

Avg. annual net price, 2020-21: $51,318

Acceptance rate, 2020-21: 68.7%

Student-to-faculty ratio, fall 2021: 12:1

Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2021: 1,663

Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts

Here's how researchers found their picks:

"To determine the most expensive college in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average annual net price from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Colleges and universities were ranked based on average annual net price — the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid — for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduate students who received grant or scholarship aid in the 2020-21 school year. Only public and private nonprofit schools that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees and had at least 800 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2021 were considered."

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.