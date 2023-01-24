This Is The Best Cup Of Coffee In All Of Georgia

You don't have to live in Portland or Seattle to have access to a great coffee shop. Every state in America has numerous coffee shops that roast their own beans, craft their own drinks and offer environments that are unique to their own regions —but only one can be the best in Georgia.

Tasting Table recently compiled a list of the best coffee shops in every state. They named Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Cafe in Savannah as the premiere spot to grab a cup of joe. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Some might say coffee and tacos would be a digestive decision right up there with soda and pop rocks, but enjoy a meal at this Savannah sidewalk café and you'll think much differently. Foxy Loxy's Tex-Mex menu pairs surprisingly well with itsrich, strong coffees. You can also delve into several Latin-American-inspired coffees like the horchata latte and the traditional cafe con leche. You'll need them to wake you up after feasting on their beef and chorizo tacos. Or, if you're stopping in for breakfast, pair a horchata with the huevos rancheros quiche, a spicy take on the eggy coffee shop staple."

Going out of state? Check out the full list of the best coffee shops in every state from Tasting Table.