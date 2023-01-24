This Is The Best Cup Of Coffee In All Of Illinois

You don't have to live in Portland or Seattle to have access to a great coffee shop. Every state in America has numerous coffee shops that roast their own beans, craft their own drinks and offer environments that are unique to their own regions —but only one can be the best in Illinois.

Tasting Table recently compiled a list of the best coffee shops in every state. They named The Wormhole in Chiago as the premiere spot to grab a cup of joe. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Though Greater Chicago has as many great coffee shops as it does perpetually frustrated Bears fans, sometimes it takes something special to set a place apart. And sometimes, that something special is a Delorean, completely hollowed out and mounted atop the bar. That's what you'll find at The Wormhole, and though that car won't take you back 30 years in history, the vintage NES complete with all your 8-bit favorites just might. Yeah, the coffee is good too. But in a city where that's not hard to find, sometimes it's better to seek out nostalgia."

