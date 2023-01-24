This Is The Most 'Mysterious' Road In California

Picture it. You are driving down a crumbling desert road with no one in sight for miles and all of a sudden you see concrete baths lining the street's edge beside a giant lake... is it a mirage? According to SFGate, its not your imagination if you are driving down Zzyzx road. Yes, you read that correctly. Did you also try to pronounce it with no prevail? We're in the same boat. Cntraveler mentioned that the correct way to pronounce it is "ZYE-zix," for those who struggled just as much as we did.

SFGate shared the reasoning behind some of the strange landmarks left behind by "super sqauters" of the last century. Apparently, self-proclaimed doctor, minister, professor, and minor Curtis Springer set up camp beside the road in in the 1900's and the architecture still sits there as an abandoned empire. A few horror movies have even been filmed near the road due to its more than peculiar name.

The road eventually runs out of concrete and turns into rocks and dust before ending its journey near the mountains. Dr. Terry McGlynn told SFGate of the diverse wildlife that roams the region including scorpions, coyotes, foxes, rabbits, big-horned sheep, and more!