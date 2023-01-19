Here's Why Californians Are Paying 'Outrageously High' Gas Bills This Month

Is your gas bill extremely high this month? There might be a reason for the recent surge that has a lot to do with low temperatures plaguing the region for the last couple of weeks. According to KTLA, low storage levels throughout the West, "reduced supplies from Canada and the Rocky Mountains," and below normal temperatures all play a part in the soaring prices. SoCal Gas explained their role in the recent surge to be very limited.

“SoCalGas does not set the price for natural gas. Instead, natural gas prices are determined by national and regional markets. SoCalGas buys natural gas in those markets on behalf of residential and small business customers, and the cost of buying that gas is billed to those customers with no markup, meaning SoCalGas does not profit from the movement of gas commodity prices.”

KTLA cited ways in which those struggling with the surge in utility prices could ease the financial strain. One way that Californians can lessen the price of their monthly gas bill is by applying for a one time grant from the Gas Assistance Fund set up by SoCal Gas. The fund gives $100 to eligible applicants. Lowering the temperature of your thermostat, washing your clothes in cold water, and installing "proper" weather stripping are also great ways to reduce the price of your monthly gas bill.