Video Shows Exact Moment Monterey Park Gunman Is Disarmed

Tsay said Tran entered the building with the intent of committing more violence.

“When he came in, he said nothing,” Tran told NBC News. “His face was very stoic. His expressions were mostly in his eyes — looking around trying to find people, trying to scout the area for other people.”

Eleven people were killed and at least 10 more were injured during the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, which was holding a Lunar New Year celebration in the majority-Asian community, on Saturday (January 21) night. Tran may have previously visited visited the Monterey dance hall where the incident took place, according to Mayor Henry Lo.

"We do understand that he may have had history of visiting this dance hall," Lo told the TODAY Show Monday (January 23) morning.

Tran died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being located by authorities during a manhunt, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced on Sunday (January 22) via NBC News.

Investigators were probing the background of Tran in an effort to confirm a motive and recovered "several pieces of evidence" linking the 72-year-old both to the Monterey Park scene and the neighboring city of Alhambra, according to Luna. The Star Ballroom Dance studio announced it had temporarily closed in the wake of the shooting in a statement shared on its Facebook page.

"What should have been a festive night to welcome the first day of the Lunar New Year turned into a tragedy," the statement read. "Our heart goes out to all the victims, survivors, and their families. In this time of healing, we hope that all those who were affected have the space to grieve and process what transpired within the last 24 hours," the statement read.