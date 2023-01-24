WATCH: Police Confront Florida Woman Accused Of Shooting Sick Husband

Newly-released bodycam footage from police shows the moment officers confront the Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in a hospital.

Video shows Daytona Beach Police officers negotiating with 76-year-old Ellen Gilland, who barricaded herself inside her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland's hospital room moments after allegedly killing him. According to an arrest report, three people ran inside the room to investigate the shooting only for Gilland to point a .38 revolver at them, demanding them to leave.

The tense incident spurred a lockdown at AdventHealth Hospital and an evacuation of patients. Footage shows SWAT team members repeatedly ordering the wife to "drop the gun" while trying to negotiate with her. Authorities claim they deployed a flashbang to take her into custody while earlier reports said she surrendered after being convinced not to take her own life.

Bodycam footage later cuts to officers escorting Gilland out of the hospital in handcuffs and a wheelchair.