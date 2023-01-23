Florida Woman Accused Of Shooting Terminally-Ill Husband As Part Of 'Pact'

Police say a Florida woman who shot her terminally ill husband at a hospital may have been part of a murder-suicide pact, WOFL reports.

Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach, is facing charges in the death of her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland. The shooting happened Saturday morning (January 21) inside AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach, sending the facility into lockdown, according to the city's police department.

Gilland barricaded herself inside her husband's hospital room, but hostage negotiators convinced the suspected shooter not to kill herself. Officers deployed a taser and flashbang to disarm her and she surrendered, officers said.