Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated At Texas Hospital
By Ginny Reese
January 25, 2023
Cook Children's Medical Center had a successful separation of conjoined twins at the Fort Wroth hospital, according to The Dallas Morning News.
This procedure marks the first time that the hospital's team has successfully separated a pair of conjoined twins. The surgery team was made up of dozens of medical experts across multiple specialties, including pediatric surgery, neonatology, and plastic surgery.
The hospital is set to hold a press conference at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday (January 25th) to officially announce the successful surgery. You can watch the press conference on the hospital's website.
Conjoined twins are an extremely rare occurrence. The phenomenon occurs in only 1-in-200,000 live births each year.
Conjoined twins successfully separated at Cook Children’s in Fort Worth https://t.co/702MnUGQhO— Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) January 25, 2023
Though this was the first successful separation at Cook Children's Medical Center, it isn't the first in the Dallas area. A successful separation took place in 2013 when two twin boys who were connected from the chest to the belly button were separated at Medical City Children's Hospital in Dallas.
Separation surgery is only held about five times each year in the United States. If surgery is attempted, only about 60 percent of the conjoined twins survive, according to the Cleveland Clinic.