Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated At Texas Hospital

Cook Children's Medical Center had a successful separation of conjoined twins at the Fort Wroth hospital, according to The Dallas Morning News.

This procedure marks the first time that the hospital's team has successfully separated a pair of conjoined twins. The surgery team was made up of dozens of medical experts across multiple specialties, including pediatric surgery, neonatology, and plastic surgery.

The hospital is set to hold a press conference at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday (January 25th) to officially announce the successful surgery. You can watch the press conference on the hospital's website.

Conjoined twins are an extremely rare occurrence. The phenomenon occurs in only 1-in-200,000 live births each year.