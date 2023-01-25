Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15

Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15 earlier this month after succumbing to injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a GoFundMe page launched by his cousin Rosmina Garcia.

The 15-year-old was reported to have suffered severe brain injuries in relation to the crash, which took place on January 11, and was legally pronounced dead on January 17, however, kept on life support as his "entire body from the neck down was fully functional," according to the GoFundMe page.

"Despite their best efforts, Donovan’s health started to decline," Rosmina Garcia wrote. "Sadly, Donovan fought his biggest battle and went 7 rounds, but he was tired. His family wants everyone to know that he is at peace and they are at peace with God’s will. We will update everyone on services as soon as we can."

Boxing reporter Elie Seckback initially shared the news of Garcia's death on Tuesday (January 24).