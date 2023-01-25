Fall Out Boy Try To Prank Weezer's Rivers Cuomo But It Goes Horribly Wrong

Fall Out Boy isn't wasting any time giving fans another taste of what to expect from their upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust. A week after sharing lead single "Love From The Other Side," the band released another song, "Heartbreak Feels So Good," and paired it with an absolutely hilarious music video.



The clip begins with a text slide that reads "Fall Out Boy decided to film a prank for their new music video. It did not go as planned." We then see Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, and Andy Hurley riding in the back of a windowless van. Their plan is to kidnap Rivers Cuomo, and Wentz assures that not only is the Weezer frontman in on it, but it was his idea. When they get to the abduction location — LA tourist destination Pink's Hot Dogs — Cuomo is taking selfies with fans. When the masked trio jump out of the van, he turns the prank on them by pulling down Stump's mask enough for the crowd to recognize him. "Oh my god, it's Fall Out Boy, and they're trying to kidnap Rivers Cuomo!" a bystander yells. As the mob begins to chase the band, Cuomo sips his drink and says "f*** those guys."

And that's just the first 90 seconds.

So Much (For) Stardust is slated for a March 25 release. Watch the entertaining "Heartbreak Feels So Good" video below.