Marjorie Taylor Greene Aims To Be Donald Trump's Running Mate In 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is aiming to be former President Donald Trump's running mate during his 2024 presidential campaign, NBC News reports, citing two sources who have spoken with Greene.

"This is no shrinking violet, she's ambitious — she's not shy about that, nor should she be," said Steve Bannon, the former top Trump aide who hosts the War Room podcast, which has featured Greene as a guest.

"She sees herself on the short list for Trump's VP," Bannon added, paraphrasing late journalist Cokie Roberts by claiming, "when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back."

A second source, who has advised Greene and has ties to Trump but spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the nature of private conversations, also confirmed that the second-term congresswoman's "whole vision is to be vice president" and that she's on the former president's short list of potential running mate options. Greene, a staunch supporter of Trump during and after his presidency, has recently attempted to rebrand herself as a mainstream Republican by extending to both the party's hard-liners and its establishment wing, sources told NBC News.

Greene recently helped elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker of the House and took assignments on both the Homeland Security and Oversight and Accountability committees, both of which will put here at the forefront of potential investigations into President Joe Biden's administration. The decision to support McCarthy did, however, alienate her from prior allies in the House Freedom Caucus and far-right conservative activists.

Neither Greene nor her spokesperson responded to NBC News' request for confirmation regarding reports of her intention to become Trump's running mate. The former president has not publicly given any indication of a favorite potential vice president pick heading into his third presidential campaign.

Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence had a public falling out over Pence's refusal to overturn their 2020 presidential election loss and Trump then refusing to immediately call of his supporters as they stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, many of whom targeted Pence and called for him to be hanged.

As of Wednesday (January 25), Trump is the only 2024 candidate to officially announce his intention to run for president in the 2024 election.