Marjorie Taylor Greene's Personal Twitter Account 'Permanently Suspended'

Twitter "permanently suspended" Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account due to "repeated violations" of its COVID misinformation policy, the social media company announced in a statement obtained by NBC News on Sunday (January 2).

"We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement. "We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

Greene still appeared to have access to her professional Twitter account, @RepMTG,, which hasn't had any posts since December 24, as of Monday (January 3) morning.

Greene issued a statement to NBC News through her office on Sunday claiming her personal account was suspended for tweeting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which can be reported to by anyone and operates under the Department of Health and Human Services.

"Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth," Greene said in the statement via NBC News. "That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies."

VAERS's website states that it is "not designed to determine if a vaccine caused a health problem, but is especially useful for detecting unusual or unexpected patterns of adverse event reporting that might indicate a possible safety problem with a vaccine."

Twitter launched its strike system for violations in March, which puts locks on accounts that have repeatedly violated the policy.

Five or more strikes results in a "permanent suspension," according to Twitter's website and Greene was previously suspended multiple times in 2021 for violations.