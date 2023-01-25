This Is Missouri's Most Destructive Tornado On Record

Despite meteorologists being able to accurately predict incoming weather patterns, tornadoes can be very unpredictable. Those living in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States have learned to be prepared for the worst as these detrimental weather patterns rip through the countryside, destroying everything in their path. The level of destruction caused by a tornado is measured with The Enhanced Fujita Scale which ranges in severity from an EF-0 to an EF5 tornado.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the most destructive tornado to ever strike Missouri ripped through the region on May 22, 2011. This one tornado caused a whopping $2.8 billion worth of damage.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the most destructive tornado in each state:

"24/7 Wall St. reviewed the total number of unique tornadoes recorded in every state between 1950 and 2018 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center. Total crop and property damage, as well as the total injuries and fatalities incurred each year since 1950 also came from NOAA. Property damage figures are not available for years prior to 1996, and crop damage figures are not available before 2006."

For more information regarding the most destructive tornado in each state visit 24/7wallst.com.