Tornado Tears Through Parts Of Texas, Thousands Left Without Power

By Ginny Reese

January 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A strong storm system moved across the Lone Star State on Tuesday (January 24th), spawning a tornado that caused tons of damage. KSAT reported that there was damage to vehicles, homes, power lines, and commercial buildings.

The National Weather Service warned residents that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground. According to the NWS, it was headed toward Baytown, which is about 25 miles east of Houston.

As the storm moved further east, the warning eventually expired. But that didn't stop it from causing a line of destruction while it was on the ground. CBS News reported that the tornado tore down power lines, flipped vehicles, and damaged homes. There was even a damaged gym.

High winds caused damage to a chemical plant in Deer Park, and a nursing home in the area was badly damaged.

The American Red Cross is opening a shelter in Pasadena for those who need help.

Thankfully, there were no immediate reports of injuries. Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton Jr. said, "There is one aspect of me that's amazed that no one got hurt. We will deal with the property and recover and rebuild."

