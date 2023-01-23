This Is Texas' Most Destructive Tornado On Record

Extreme weather can be a terrifying thing to experience, especially tornadoes.

24/7 Wall Street determined which states have had the most tornadoes. Among the statistics are the most destructive tornadoes, tornado fatalities, and total amounts of unique tornadoes. The website states, "24/7 Wall St. reviewed the total number of unique tornadoes recorded in every state between 1950 and 2018 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center."

Texas landed at the number one spot on the list with the most tornadoes in the US. The state saw 8,861 unique tornadoes from 1950 to 2018. There has been $2.38 billion worth of damage since 1996, and 639 tornado fatalities since 1950.

The most destructive tornado on record in Texas took place on Tuesday, April 3, 2012. The storm caused a whopping $400 million worth of damage.

Here are the top 10 states with the most unique tornadoes between 1950 and 2018:

Texas- 8,861 Kansas- 4,302 Oklahoma- 3,921 Florida- 3,392 Nebraska- 2,909 Iowa- 2,614 Illinois- 2,558 Missouri- 2,374 Mississippi- 2,272 Alabama- 2,216

Check out the full list of states that have had the most tornadoes on 24/7 Wall Street's website.