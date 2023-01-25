Travis Scott, Playboi Carti & More Will Headline 2023 Wireless Fest
By Tony M. Centeno
January 25, 2023
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, 50 Cent and other major names in the rap game are expected to hit the stage at Wireless Fest 2023.
On Wednesday, January 25, the UK-based music festival revealed the majority of its lineup for upcoming three-day event happening at Finsbury Park in London. Carti will headline Friday night after performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, Lola Brooke, Latto, Ice Spice, Destroy Lonely and more. Saturday will see sets from Joey Bada$$, Bryson Tiller, Mariah The Scientist and others before Scott hits the stage.
On Sunday, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, Popcaan, GloRilla and special guest 50 Cent will perform before D-Block Europe closes out the festival. There are plenty more performers who's names have been covered in the flyer. The festival is set to reveal more surprise acts in the coming weeks. After splitting up the festival into three different cities last year, Wireless Fest will return to its original home in Finsbury Park on July 7 through July 9. Ticket presales for Three and Barclaycard customers begins today. General admission passes will be available beginning Friday, January 27.
This is the second festival to feature both Travis Scott and Playboi Carti as headliners. Back in November, Rolling Loud announced the dates for its first event of 2023 at the Hollywood Park Grounds in California. Both artists will perform during the first two days of the festival before Future wraps up the show on Sunday. Rolling Loud California goes down March 3 to March 5.