Travis Scott, Playboi Carti & More Will Headline 2023 Wireless Fest

On Sunday, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, Popcaan, GloRilla and special guest 50 Cent will perform before D-Block Europe closes out the festival. There are plenty more performers who's names have been covered in the flyer. The festival is set to reveal more surprise acts in the coming weeks. After splitting up the festival into three different cities last year, Wireless Fest will return to its original home in Finsbury Park on July 7 through July 9. Ticket presales for Three and Barclaycard customers begins today. General admission passes will be available beginning Friday, January 27.

